Johannesburg- Shwa loves how SA local film is shining on international stages.

The talented Tumi Morake, who is more than just a comedian bagged a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the African Movie Academy Awards for her part in Seriously Single.

And Barakat starring Bonnie Mbuli, Quanita Adams, and the forever young, Vinette Ebrahim, is SA’s official entry for Best International Feature at the Oscars.

Bring it, home ladies.

Shwashwi