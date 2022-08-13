Shouldn’t Tanqueray influencers drink gin?

The Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale official launch was the place to be this past week. The event was held at the Ivory Tree Lodge in the Pilansberg National Park, North West.

I do not understand why the launch only happened now when the beverage has already been all over liquor stores for a while, but anyway, yours in gossip needed to know more.

One mistake brands are making nowadays is prioritising influencers over media. As the media, we deserve respect as the watchdog of society. Shwa, in all her elegance had to be subjected to dodgy cars while influencers, some who don’t know the four walls of a classroom, rode in Mercs… and we want to tell our children education is the key to success.

Oh well, even some colleagues in the media space must learn to take themselves seriously when attending these events. Some pitch up asking for food as if they have not had anything to eat in a week. Aowa!

I really don’t know why they saw a need for the Blackcurrant Royale flavour – it doesn’t hit the right note with Shwa.

The Blackcurrant Royale is inspired by the French heritage and travels of Charles Tanqueray. It is a blend of Charles’s boldness and the mystery and decadence of France.

The highlight of the event was when we were taken on a content curation tour where we stopped for a gin tasting. Shwa headed straight to the barman to ask about the difference in the flavours, and why the flavoured Tanqueray has 8% less alcohol content than the original one. The young man explained that it has to do with the new direction of gin and preferences in cocktails. What stood out for Shwa is that it is still strong enough to get you drunk but weak enough to get all the flavour components without being overbearing.

The new flavour is crafted with a Tanqueray London Dry gin base, rich, juicy French blackcurrants and vanilla notes elevated with an exotic, mysterious twist of floral notes inspired by black orchids. It is ideally paired with a tonic in a Copa glass full of ice, a wedge of lemon and a bunch of dark berries.

At the launch, Shwa spotted Abigail Visagie, Gorgeous Mbali, Thuli Phongolo, The Black Wendy, Macc Gee, Tino Chinyani, Pamela Mtanga and Blue Mbombo, who are all influencers of the brand.

It was disappointing, though, that most influencers did not interact with the guests. I doubt most of the influencers even drink Tanquery. Perhaps next time they should get real people who actually drink the gin.

At least Pamela and Tino did their hosting duties pretty well.

Thuli thinks the world revolves around her, honestly, wanting to be treated like royalty when it’s not even her event. Learn to interact and stop being a snob.

Gorgeous Mbali, how many times do we have to tell you to stop bragging about your boyfriend when you have not done a SWOT analysis on him? You will hurt, girl, because Shwa is sitting on files.

It was good to see amapiano vocalist Sha Sha, who gave a stellar performance, but I was disappointed with the dress code, no effort whatsoever.

