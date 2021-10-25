Shwashwi: ANC’s head of elections Mr Fix Mbalula urges SA to vote for EFF

Johannesburg – Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula has called on South Africans to vote for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in a cryptic tweet.

The post was soon deleted however, Vice President Floyd Shivambu and EFF Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, got a hold of a screenshot of the tweet.

[BREAKING] The ANC Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula has called on all South Africans to #VoteEFF. pic.twitter.com/S9SiwHOFYf — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) October 24, 2021

Fighter Mbalula cannot hide his true intentions now. This is no longer a mistake:- it’s a clarion call that all people of South Africa must #VoteEFF! #LandAndJobsManje! Namhlanje! pic.twitter.com/hz3ddyjEN5 — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 24, 2021

He may be old but this was definitely not a mistake, there is nothing similar about ANC and EFF, autocorrect knows that too.

It’s field day on Twitter, ‘your mother’s crush’ is suddenly not so alert.

“An error is an error if committed once and an error becomes suspicious if committed twice and thrice. But the minute it becomes more consistent, then it is deliberate.” – Steve Khomphela pic.twitter.com/TiKMWDMoM8 — Shadrack Phiri (@ShadrackPhiri8) October 24, 2021

Only seven days left before we vote😂😂😂it took him a while but there's no place like home#EFFIsHome — Mpopeng Ya Mathari (@MpopeNeo) October 24, 2021

Very true DP, he is caught up in a toxic relationship and is unfortunately accidentally verbalising his current thought process and inner feelings! He has been pondering his options for a long while and now he gets overwhelmed by emotions. — Dumisani (@Dumisan63696854) October 24, 2021

Clearly when days are dark cadres are few, has Mr. Fix has chosen his friend Juju over the ANC?

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi