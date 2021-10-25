VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: ANC’s head of elections Mr Fix Mbalula urges SA to vote for EFF

By Nompilo Zulu
Fikile Mbalula. PICTURE: GCIS

Johannesburg – Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula has called on South Africans to vote for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in a cryptic tweet.

The post was soon deleted however, Vice President Floyd Shivambu and EFF Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, got a hold of a screenshot of the tweet.

He may be old but this was definitely not a mistake, there is nothing similar about ANC and EFF, autocorrect knows that too.

It’s field day on Twitter, ‘your mother’s crush’ is suddenly not so alert.

Clearly when days are dark cadres are few, has Mr. Fix has chosen his friend Juju over the ANC?

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.