VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Any love interest, Themba Ndaba?

By Anelisa Sibanda
Themba Ndaba. Image: Instagram.
Themba Ndaba. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg- Actor Themba Ndaba, have you ever thought of expanding your relationship branches?

Shwa is eager to be your branch manager – you are way too hot, it’s not fair to the population.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Themba Ndaba (@themba_ndaba)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Themba Ndaba (@themba_ndaba)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes