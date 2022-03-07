E-edition
Shwashwi: Apparently LaConco is a designer now

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Nonkanyiso Conco Instagram

So, Msholozi’s last born, I mean the last wife, Laconco designs a few black-and-white T-shirts and she is suddenly referred to as a fashion designer?

Nonkanyiso Conco

Girl, bye!

Anyway, since y’all are so desperate to be in the company of fashion designers, where’s the Stoned Cherrie and Sun Goddess designer couple?

We miss them.

