Shwashwi

Shwashwi Awards 2021: Best Dressed Personality

By Sunday World

Johannesburg- When it comes to looking good and breaking the mould on what we think fashion is, Rich Mnisi is undoubtedly the bravest, most daring individual this side of Africa.

It’s a pity though that the same effort isn’t put into his label.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RICH MNISI (@rich_mnisi)

