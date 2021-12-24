Shwashwi Awards 2021: Hottest Artist of the year

Johannesburg- Talented Ami Faku kept Shwa from having a meltdown.

But if it wasn’t for the likes of amapiano kings – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa – no one would know this talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabza De Small🇳🇵 (@kabelomotha_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by blithe spirit (@ami_faku)

So, the real stars here have to be this duo that brought us many hits this year.

Boohle came a close second in this category – Shwa will be taking it easy these holidays with your Pillow Talk track.

Keep up the good work, girls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boohle🇿🇦 (@boohle_sa)

