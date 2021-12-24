REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi Awards 2021: Hottest Artist of the year

By Sunday World
DJ Maphorisa

Johannesburg- Talented Ami Faku kept Shwa from having a meltdown.

But if it wasn’t for the likes of amapiano kings – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa – no one would know this talent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by blithe spirit (@ami_faku)

So, the real stars here have to be this duo that brought us many hits this year.

Boohle came a close second in this category – Shwa will be taking it easy these holidays with your Pillow Talk track.

Keep up the good work, girls.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boohle🇿🇦 (@boohle_sa)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes