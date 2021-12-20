Shwashwi Awards 2021: The best new couples

Johannesburg-Actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe and actor and model Lunga Shabalala are too adorable for words.
Thanks for finally coming out.
Black Motion’s DJ Murdah Bongz swept DJ Zinhle off her feet. Shwa thinks he is better suited for her than AKA.
They even had a baby. Best of luck on that blended family vibes.
Natasha Thahane and her soccer star boyfriend Thembinkosi Lorch are two peas in a pod.
But can Lorch try to get Thahane to just keep quiet sometimes.
Her brag game seems to be getting her into unnecessary trouble. Imagine a whole R1-million to study?
From the government?
Come out of that wonderland you find yourself in.
