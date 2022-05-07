Shwashwi: Big Zulu and Kabza give Ray Mysterio and Big Show vibes

Big Zulu came to the Amstel event rocking his Brentwood and Carvela signature look. And let’s be honest, Big Zulu is more suited to an Amstel event than a Hennessy event, for example.

Still on Big Zulu, are you that tall or is Kabza De Small seriously short? Because that picture you guys took looks a bit weird. It gives Ray Mysterio and Big Show vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabza De Small🇳🇵 (@kabelomotha_)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author