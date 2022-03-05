Shwashwi: Boity what happened your friendship with Minnie and Khanya

Shwa is not Miss Perfect but these constant celebrity feuds we see playing out in public are worrying; time is not on our side.

Nobody knows when they will take their last breath.

Celebrity feuds have become a huge part of the entertainment industry, and fans ignite these feuds on social media. Let it be known that most of them are petty and childish if I must say so myself.

Fix things so your mental health can benefit and you won’t be left with regrets after the fact.

Can Boity tell us what happened to her friendship with Minnie Dlamini? Now that Dlamini is divorced and posting cryptic social media messages, she needs a sister in you.

By the way, what went down between her and Khanya Mkhangisa? They were really tight. Maybe you can’t forgive Bujy just yet but do make right with your pals. Who knows, you and Bujy may even kiss and make up one day.

