REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: Bridget Masinga graduating at her age is encouraging

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Bridget Masinga

Johannesburg- During this month of Love, Shwa just wants to spread some positive vibes and encourage our celebrities to do the same.

Shwa wondered what happened to the once fabulous Bridget Masinga. Glad to see girlie is making things happen. Graduating at her age is encouraging for so many women who want to go back to class. Well done!

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes