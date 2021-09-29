Shwashwi: Celebs brave the freeze for charity

Johannesburg -The fifth annual Polar Plunge held at Altitude Beach in Fourways, north of Joburg, in support of the Special Olympics in Russia, is slowly resembling an upmarket strip joint with all these barely-there outfits.

The celebrities arrived in all sorts of costumes, from stripper outfits, Elvis Presley, The Heist characters in masks to Wonder Woman. From sports stars to radio personalities, it was like a holiday with the stars.

Celebs had to plunge into a freezing swimming pool for charity. Shwa watched in stitches as celebs declined more platters, not because the meat platter had not been out of this world, but because it was prawns.

The function started at 9 am and businessman Linda Moeketsi arrived at noon looking like Little Bo-Peep’s friend from the famous nursery rhyme.

Missed Nomuzi Mabena, but figured she was on a call with Snoop Dog since they are ambassadors for a clothing brand.

Missed Mark Fish, who is always super noisy and delightful with his tongue always almost on the floor.

Sweet seeing the YFM jocks take the plunge – and so proud that a lot of our greatest disk jockeys started at YFM, though Shwa won’t discuss their present location or vocation. But back to Little Bo-Peep’s friend who matched a cream coat with beige pants.

He looked lost until it was time for him to plunge and removed the coat to expose the body of a Greek god – so masculine.

Back to the celebs, Somizi Mhlongo’s former colleague Bujy has lost weight. Bujy is so busy being on the cover of magazines and being an influencer, even for air. He was last seen rubbing the thigh of a Faith Evans look-alike and we drank our water.

Spotted some beauty contestants draped in sashes and took another sip of water till I spotted actor Thami Dish in a rainbow ensemble that made his swim a challenge, but funny to watch as the tulle affected his swimming. I forgot to ask him if it was the same one he wore to the Feather Awards last year, then I remembered my water.

A great day helping out and freezing, but I must say, I wasn’t thinking of drinking my water when I saw rapper Rouge’s dog being given some water because of the heat.

It was so cute and reminded me of the three dogs from A Fish Called Wanda, which I suggested she watched. I did wonder though if the dog was drinking from glasses we used.

All the best to all who will be participating in the Special Olympics in Russia.

