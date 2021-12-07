Shwashwi: Come rain, come shine the party’s going down

Johannesburg- This December, Shwa, will be all over like the new Covid variant South African scientists have discovered recently.

We are well-renowned in medical science, we now have to up our game when it comes to engineering and find good people who will deal with Eskom and our electricity woes once and for all.

Still on these clever scientists, what is it with this weather, though?

If it’s not freezing and hailing – it’s a heatwave.

The rainy weather is ruining so much of Shwa’s party plans, thank goodness the organisers of Bassline Live covered the area at Constitution Hill on Saturday when they hosted the I AM HERE concert.

It felt like Shwa was in London, what with the downpour, freezing cold and grey skies.

But Shwa was determined to watch King Tha for her first big show since the lockdown.

Thandiswa Mazwai was uber prepared for her performance, complete with a revealing beaded top from sister dearest Ntsiki Mazwai’s latest collection.

Thandiswa brought the house down, as only she can while serving us 180-degree views of her boobs and midriff. Shwa loves a woman that is confident in her own skin. Can we all get the jab already so that life can return to normal and we can enjoy musical talents such as Thandiswa?

Shwa was also pleasantly surprised by all the fresh new acts that warmed up the stage for Thandiswa.

It was crazy to see hip-hop royalty Stogie T, previously known as Tumi [of Tumi and the Volume].

He was mesmerising accompanied by a jazz band featuring the awesome vocals of Bonj.

When they performed Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler), Shwa hollered!

What an apt song for the location and the mood in the country with rising inflation, high fuel price, Covid-19, all-time low unemployment, crime and rampant corruption.

Shwa also loved the way the rest of the continent was represented with Lesotho’s Morena Leraba and Zambian-born and Botswana-raised Moonga K.

The night ended with hip-hop marvel Sampa the Great, who is based in Melbourne, Australia, and travels all over Europe and the US singing.

