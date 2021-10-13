Shwashwi: Curfew or not, let the good times roll

Johannesburg – When the chief curator of the James Hall Museum of Transport, Gaisang Sathekge, invites you to grace the Aluta Nova festival at the old Bus Factory in downtown Jozi, you accept.

Not even the heavy rain was going to stop Shwa from attending this oh-so-grand affair. It would have been rude not to show up at the event with the beautiful line-up of musical performances and DJs. Add to the list a scrumptious menu and craft markets.

The only problem is that the invite did not come with free vouchers. What a lowlight to be jostling for the barman’s attention just to buy alcohol. Thank goodness the entertainment was free for VIPs.

Singer Amu Faku shut down the factory and left Shwa wanting more. Still, on people who left the crowd begging for more, Urban Village brought the house down. The band’s lead vocalist, Tubatsi Moloi, is super fine.

Guests were also treated to a tour of the museum that boasts a rich collection of land transport from animal-drawn vehicles, bicycles, motorbikes, to buses and steam-driven buses, but Shwa was more focused on the entertaining rather than the

educational.

At Charles Gene Suite, the coolest and most stylish Bilal Da DJ kept crowds entertained. It was also a delight to watch The Dig Experience live while Your Uncle Garry and The Dig did a stellar job.

It was great to bump into style icon Felipe Mazibuko looking stylish as always. Shwa’s personal favourite was DJ Uncle Partytime, who made us dance until the party was shut down, thanks to curfew. If 11 pm was not the new 5 pm, Shwa would have followed DJ Uncle Partytime all the way to the after-party.

