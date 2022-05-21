E-edition
Shwashwi: Did Amanda du Pont’s hubby see those dance moves

By Sunday World
Amanda Du Pont, the dance moves

Shwa hopes Amanda du Pont’s hubby, or is it soon to be ex, didn’t see those dance moves she pulled wearing a tight sexy number while partying the night away with Cassper Nyovest!

Shwa doesn’t want another case of a sister’s marriage to a non-melanated brother biting the dust… we are not ready for another behind-the-scenes mgosi from the lobola negotiations table, Shwa is not yet ready for that, OK?

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont)

