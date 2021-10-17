VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: DJ Maphorisa should learn to breathe before spewing bile

By Nompilo Zulu
DJ Maphorisa

Johannesburg – DJ Maphorisa should learn to breathe before spewing bile.

This will eliminate the need to type while angry, leaving a heavy trail of spelling errors – which makes it hard for Shwa to keep up with the actual details.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LAWDporry👮🏾💦 (@djmaphorisa)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.