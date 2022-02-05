Shwashwi: Ego so big it will crash you Mac G

Johannesburg- Mac G, your seriously swollen head needs to stop swelling.

This young man has a bloated ego, bigger than that of Kanye West. We think we should look up the definition of narcissistic.

Shwa’s psychologist hero, Ernest Jones, breaks down so nicely what a narcissist is. But let me school you.

It’s one who has a “God complex, aloof, self-admiring, self-important, overconfident, auto-erotic, and exhibitionistic, with fantasies of omnipotence and omniscience”.

You indeed crave the need for uniqueness and praise from others. We have seen some like you before, who came crashing down when reality hit them square in the face.

We told you before running your mouth and speaking of “smashing” women is crass and vile.

Now you go and ask Ari Lennox an inappropriate question about her sex life.

No wonder the girl has now boycotted SA forever, branding us all with the same brush.

Whether she sings these sexually explicit lyrics, doesn’t give you or anyone else the right to question her about her sexual partners.

What you did was a clear violation and atrocious. Get some real journalistic training and learn to ask questions tastefully.

Shwa doesn’t care for your likes and increase in viewership, in fact, it’s scary that so many of my fellow brothers and sisters think like you.

Shwa just wants to know one thing – would you also laugh if someone spoke to your mom, sister, aunt, or cousin that way?

