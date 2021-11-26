Shwashwi: ‘Fumbling councillor Gomolemo Chere has Shwa afraid’

Johannesburg – If Shwa was a Northern Cape local from Ga-Seonyana Municipality, I’d be afraid, very afraid with their fumbling councillor Gomolemo Chere.

She kinda reminds Shwa of Mr Fix.

Nothing they say makes any sense.

ANC councillor, Gomolemo Chere being sworn in at the Ga-segonyana local municipality pic.twitter.com/Cy1LQTlpK5 — Isaac Maetsebane Malatji (@maetsebane) November 23, 2021

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author