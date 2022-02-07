Shwashwi: Getting us drunk in a stylish way

Johannesburg- Glenfiddich threw one of the best parties so far this year, and yours in gossip was there to witness the whole shebang!

Partygoers gathered at the Athol Hotel to witness the brand launch its latest offering. One thing though, these people know how to throw a fine party. How stylish!

Shwa was treated to the finest dinner with one of the most talented chefs. The booze was enough and the only thing missing were famous people.

Unless you count make-up artist Vuyo Varoyi. He was but one of a few familiar faces looking all slick in all black.

Vuyo was telling your girl in gossip that he is taking a break from dating. Shame man, don’t you know to get over an ex you need to get on top of a stranger. This is Jozi, darling!

Also spotted singer Zuko SA, looking like a pastor going to a church function.Get your fashion right, you’re new in the industry.

Award-winning fashion designer Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint Mzukisi’s and interior designer Donald Nxumalo scored the best tender this year.

These two will host the Home Bar Challenge, a campaign in which a consumer stands a chance to win a luxury home bar makeover, Sbwl home bar!

Shwa was also given a crash course on how to drink this expensive booze – like their Grande Couronne – meaning “Great Crown” aged 26 years.

And then some hooligans I know can finish these fine bottles in less than an hour.

Such a disgrace.

