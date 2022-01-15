REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi: Gwede Mantashe would make a good Zion priest

By Mbalenhle Zuma
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 28: ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe during a media briefing at Luthuli House on January 28, 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Mantashe gave feedback on the NEC's two day lekgotla that took place over the weekend. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla)

Johannesburg- Have you ever imagined what your favorite celebs would be if they were just ordinary people?

Shwashwi has an idea …

If Gwede Mantashe was not in politics, he would be a perfect Zion priest judging by those over-sized ugly suits.

Gwede Mantashe gave a keynote speech at the elective conference of Amathole Region. / Bongiwe Mchunu

