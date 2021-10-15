REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi: It’s been a whole year since JR showed his manhood

By Nompilo Zulu
rapper JR. Image: Instagram.
Johannesburg -Shwa almost fell off the chair on realising that rapper JR and wife Tshepi Vundla had another birthday for their little one.

Has it been another whole year since JR showed his manhood in that gory superhero attire?

 

