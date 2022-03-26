Shwashwi: Jealousy abounds

Talking about Khanyi’s sex scene, who is that boring person that complained about that oh-so-hot sex scene to the BCCSA?

I guess they are jealous or unhappily married beings with boring sex lives like some socialite I know who has not been laid for the past five months. Men are really trash.

How else do you explain not giving your better half their sexual rights? I wish those who ran to the BCCSA have bad sex for the rest of their miserable lives.

How else would Mzansi have had the opportunity to see Mbau in her booty glory? I am sure when Mandla saw the clip he wished he could win the lottery and get his baby back. You were eating well.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author