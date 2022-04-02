Shwashwi: K Naomi, why wasn’t Tshepi at your wedding?

K Naomi and Tshepo tied the knot at the weekend and Shwa is truly happy for them. Their wedding was nothing short of beautiful and glamorous.

The wedding preparations must have been hectic, hey. Shwa spotted you stuck on Jan Smuts with your white G-

Wagon. But Shwa is concerned about why Tshepi Vundla was not there. K Naomi, Shwa was wondering why your former BFF was not there to witness your marriage. Are you still angry with her over JR?

