Shwashwi: MaMkhize can’t wait to be a glam granny

We hear MaMkhize can’t wait to be a glam granny as she has been buying designer clothes for her upcoming grandchild.

No doubt they gonna be the most stylish toddlers, but please don’t overdo it with designer brands.

You don’t want kids looking like forex traders?

Anyway, what do you feed Andile that makes him so fertile? He might outdo Jacob Zuma if he keeps scoring at this rate.

