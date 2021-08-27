Shwashwi: Max Lichaba, where is the Steyn City house you bought for Sophie Ndaba?

Johannesburg – Can Max Lichaba tell us where is the house in Steyn City, which he claims he bought his wife Sophie Lichaba?

Still Lichaba, have you paid the arrears for the house in Hyde Park and rent for the house in Kimberley?

We’re just nosy and interested in your wellbeing.

What happened to the Maserati?

You are such an interesting and mysterious character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Ndaba Lichaba (@sophiendaba_)

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi