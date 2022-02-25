Shwashwi – Money talks … New York watch out for MaMkhize’s son

Must be nice being Shauwn Mkhize’s son. Getting everything. And Shwa means anything and everything on a platter. Whether mom buys that platter, Shwa certainly thinks so.

Andile Mpisane and MaMkhize are currently in the US because, shockingly, Andile was the opening act at the Legends of The Streets Tour, where he performed his latest single Ubala.

Can my fellow South Africans please fill me in if they even know this song.

The boy has never performed with Nasty, Emtee, Cassper or any other local rapper, but heads straight overseas to perform with the likes of Rick Ross?

Wow! He must be super-talented, cos Shwa just fails to see how.

Can money buy “international gigs”? Even appearing on a billboard in Times Square. By the way, was Trevor Noah ever featured there?

Shwa wouldn’t be surprised if he (Andile) were to relocate to the US, because it seems like he has a fan base that side. What’s next for you boy? Shwa wouldn’t be surprised if Andile asked mommy dearest to set up a meeting so he could speak Putin out of war.

Also, let Shwa know if you’re leaving any traces of your DNA behind and giving us a junior Mpisane in the US.

