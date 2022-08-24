Shwashwi: Mthandeni Manqele event a success, but tiff must end now

Another event that was full of drama was the Home Coming Event for maskandi artist Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele.

Shwa has it on good authority that a certain event organiser, whom I will not name as his name is too cheap for these glorious pages, was calling on artists to pull out from Manqele’s event, threatening not to book them in the future if they ignored his request.

This thing of KZN maskandi event organisers involving themselves in the beef between Khuzani Mpungose and Mthandeni is wrong because it is killing the genre.

Maskandi artists are now booked according to the affiliations. What nonsense is that?

Despite attempts to have artists pull out of the event that was held at Gugu Dlamini Park in Durban on Saturday, it was a success.

Recently, Manqele spent two weeks abroad performing at six different venues – talk about a

rural boy coining pounds.

His close friends, Ngizwe Mchunu, and the famous inyanga-turned bishop, Dr Khehlelezi, were present as MCs.

I wonder when will this beef between Mpungose and Manqele end. It is boring now. Grow up and make peace – life is too short.

