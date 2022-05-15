E-edition
Subscribe
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Murdah Bongz now DJ Zinhle’s handbag

By Sunday World
DJ Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle

The mooted break up of Black Motion is a tragedy. It seems like Murdah Bongz is now officially DJ Zinhle’s handbag. We love to see it. It is high time these men know it’s a women’s world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes