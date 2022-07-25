Shwashwi: New ‘Estate’ family to ruffle feathers

Weekday prime time telenovela The Estate has made a return for season 3. And of course, Shwa honoured an invite to the media launch of the new season at the Marriot Balalaika in Sandton.

In the new season, a new family will be introduced, the Nobengelas, consisting of Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe, Lerato Mvelase playing Noxolo, Samke Makhoba portraying Gcinekile, Siya Xaba as Vukani, and Anga Makubalo featuring as Mzolisi.

The introduction of a new family on a show can only mean chaos and havoc, and Shwa clearly witnessed that as we got to watch the screening of the first episode.

It was good to see that Mbebe will be joining the cast, and that man is aging like fine wine. I had the urge to grab him and capture him for one night.

I loved to see Xaba back on our small screens. Shwa always knew that his baby face will get him a new gig after he left Gomora prematurely. The only gripe Shwa has is that he is also playing a schoolboy role in The Estate. Aowa! When will you graduate from wearing a uniform?

Perhaps Makubalo should take this boxing sport seriously because in the show he plays the role of a famous boxer.

However, I was disappointed that he failed to pitch for the launch as he’s one of the new characters.

Shwa just hopes he pitches up during shooting. Maybe boxing is where your calling is, hey Naakmusiq. I mean, you managed to “Naak” that other guy I won’t mention, and had him asking for a rematch.

Lerato Mvelase looked ravishing as always. Shwa loves your aura – but who brings a child to a media launch? The child is cute, though – she is a replica of her father (Siyabonga Radebe).

Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo, good to see you on our screens again, and Shwa loves your character. I love it when good people get rewarded.

The sister is not rude like some celebrities who think just because they’ve made it for so long in the industry, they need to be rude. You looked stunning in those red boots. Shwa hoped she would spot your hubby but hey, maybe next time.

Please make sense of why Dineo Langa would be part of the returning cast then barely a week into the show, you announced that she will be leaving in a few months?

Anyway, I’m curious to see what happens with her character.

Zenokuhle Maseko (Sindisiwe Phakathwayo), I’m curious to see how your storyline with Mpho Sibeko (Dumisani Mokobane) will unfold, especially with both of you bringing a child into the world.

Dumisani, let’s see how you guide and lead the Thembalethu community on what to do with their newly acquired land to provide jobs and opportunities.

Shwa thinks Mzansi has been unkind to Aubrey Poo. The man is talented, and I’m not surprised he’s winning awards.

I never imagined him to be playing the role of a premier but hey, keep up the good work, let’s see how your term as premier unfolds.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author