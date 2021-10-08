REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: No maternity leave for DJ Zinhle

By Mbalenhle Zuma
DJ Zinhle Jiyane. Image: Instagram.
DJ Zinhle Jiyane. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg – Maternity leave certainly does not apply to DJ Zinhle as she is already back at work.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz welcomed their daughter Asante four weeks ago but she already has shared her weekend gig guide.

Clearly, there is no rest and maternity leave for independent women.

 

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.