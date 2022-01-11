Shwashwi: Parliament moments in South Africa

Johannesburg- Shwa almost got heart palpitations when the seat of democracy went up in smoke this week.

Shwa has to wonder if the fire in parliament was deliberate in a bid to move its operations to Gauteng.

But like so many other strange happenings, we’ll probably never know the answer.

Shwa hopes Mama Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will have an easier time presiding over the Sona, unlike her fellow old-timer Baleka Mbete.

Let’s admit it – there is a part of us that yearns for the days when Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi tore into Nkandla’s number one citizen. Jacob Zuma for his turn taught us about “meandos”.

Shwa’s vocabulary is not growing since the Covid-19 muzzled parliamentary session.

Where would one have come across words such as “constitutional delinquent”?

And then there was COPE’s Willie Madisha telling Naledi Pandor about her “hong hong” accent.

Funny for days, but did Pandor ever forgive him?

