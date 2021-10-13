Shwashwi: Rami Chuene fooled us all

Johannesburg – Rami Chuene certainly played us all it seems, with her wedding stunt.

Rami Chuene will be joining SABC 2’s Giyani Land of Blood and those photos of her in a wedding dress were apparently for the role she will be playing on the show.

Taking to Twitter entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a teaser of the new season of Giyani Land of Blood, and Rami wearing her wedding gown.

“The first-ever scripted Xitsonga drama series since the advent of television in South Africa, Giyani Land of Blood, returns on November 1st, 2021. Season 2 will air Mondays to Wednesdays at 21h30 on @SABC_2”, he wrote.

TV: Are you ready for new season of #Giyani The first-ever scripted Xitsonga drama series since the advent of television in South Africa, Giyani Land of Blood, returns on November 1st 2021 Season 2 will air Mondays to Wednesdays at 21h30 on @SABC_2 #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/k15lzQlhfh — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) October 12, 2021

My congratulations bathong pic.twitter.com/zYJGH1rwNa — Ayanda khumalo (@Ayandamantungwa) October 12, 2021

Haibo Rami so the dress was for the show 😂😂😂😂🙈i told mom that she got married Mos — Princess (@PrincessSkhu) October 12, 2021

Yhaz the dress and the bouquet never made sense to me but i thought let me tool and just be happy for her — Zee (@ZwelethuO) October 12, 2021

