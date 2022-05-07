Shwashwi: Red-carpet event was right time to show off fashion sense…or not

South Africa’s first lady in gossip, fashion and everything celebrity got a first glimpse of what the long-awaited fashion week had to offer to those of us who love their clothes.

The official opening party of Mzansi’s biggest vogue event was held on Tuesday at the Mall of Africa in Midrand. Local musicians, actors, media personalities, influencers and yours in gossip of course, swanked in, elegantly dressed for the occasion by some of the best fashion designers in the country.

As expected for every red-carpet event, there were those who nailed the theme and those that just decided to do whatever suits them, but still wanted to be seen.

Rosetta Ncwana, are you trying to get back with hubby with those tits, or are you looking for someone else?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosette Ncwana (@rosette_ncwana)

Pamela Mtanga, you shouldn’t have bothered with the bottom part of your outfit, you could’ve gone for something better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga)

Gigi Lamayne, that shade of pink lipstick is not for you, honey, your lips looked as if you had gone for botox a couple of hours before the launch party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi LaMayne (@gigi_lamayne)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author