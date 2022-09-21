Shwashwi: Shimza and Friends shindig rocked People’s Park in Durban

It is now quite clear summer is here and there is no escaping from its hectic schedule as invitations keep piling up. And they come from all corners of Mzansi.

It was another week for the lit girl to put on her dancing shoes again, head to the People’s Park and Café, just next to Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, where international producer and businessman DJ Shimza hosted his Shimza and Friends event.

Durban has been busy lately. It’s either those good-for-nothing big teams from Soweto coming to play their home matches here, or it’s shindigs; either at the stadium itself or at the People’s Park.

DJ Shimza, as he is known to his Aero Tech music fans, ensured Shwa was there, and trust me, the do did not disappoint Shwa.

After so many months of speculation around the breaking up of the Black Motion, I have to assure moi’s fans those guys are not breaking up any time soon. The duo is busy in the studio cooking up a new storm for you.

It was nice seeing Murdah Bongz without his baby mama, and girlfriend DJ Zinhle being a bouncer around him. And oh, we are patiently waiting for the new album guys.

While I was busy dancing my lovely Saturday away, I met DJ Kabila, the former Soulistic Music artist. Pity he left early, I wanted to go and chat to him.

The man is still fresh. When you do good by others, people will never forget you. This was the case for DJ Kabila. I don’t forget my congratulatory mood whenever someone does good.

It’s been a while since Shimza last performed in our city, and the support he received was huge.

The tickets were sold out by Friday.

Thanks to Shimza for bringing us guys like Kususa, Cairo, Darque, Nana Atta, Black Motion and Dlala Thukzin down south. They brought the house down with their fierce and exclusive gqom sounds.

Your initiative seemed to be enjoyed by many. My suggestion to you, Shimza, let’s target Cape Town and one of the cities of Mpumalanga to see them compete for the most successful gig, Durban included.

Dogg DBN, I salute you dog for working closely with Shimza in making sure we come, we see, we eat and drink and are all well taken care of.

