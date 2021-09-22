Shwashwi: Sibongile Mngoma explain, please!

Johannesburg- The Facebook page titled “I AM For The Arts” by opera singer Sibongile Mngoma, who staged a sit-in at the National Arts Council, is insinuating the weirdest claims about local politicians in a bid to end an argument about her insensitivity towards a rape victim.

Why did you dismiss a rape victim and make it about yourself?

Why do you say, and write, that Nathi Mthethwa has raped cultural and creative practitioners?

Explain, so we may understand what occurred?

A young girl asked you to stop using rape to convey disgust at actions that are not rape.

Why would you insist on doing it, even though she was pleading publicly? Is it because you have an audience?

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi