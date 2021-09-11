Shwashwi: Sneaker launch gets celebs’ juices flowing

Johannesburg – There’s nothing that excites Your Highness in Gossip like an invitation that has the words exclusive and unveiling in one sentence.

What better way to usher in the weekend like a midweek shindig to get one’s creative juices flowing.

So off Shwa went to the much-vaunted launch of the new tagline for sneaker brand Drip.

Yes, you heard me right, tagline: Live Your Great.

Oh, the things Shwa does just to satisfy the reader’s insatiable hunger for celebrity news.

The shindig was held at swanky BMW Midrand in Vorna Valley. Shwa thought Vorna Valley was an isiXhosa word because the Xhosas have taken over that area.

I spotted a few powerful men.

• Businessman Ndaba Ntsele, can I still get it? Do I have a chance? I tried getting his attention but he was too focused on talking about business with other businessmen.

• For a second, Shwa was happy to see someone wearing an Ndebele blanket, thinking that it was the iconic Mam’Esther Mahlangu, but alas, it was businessman Thebe Ikalafeng.

• It was more of a date night for TV personality Moozlie, who is known at Home Affairs as Nomuzi Mabena, and her boyfriend Sbuda Roc Motloung – as boring as they are, they look good together.

• TV presenter-turned-chicken farmer Kamu Bombe, looked like she was going to feed her chickens before remembering she had an important event to attend. Make your paper, girl! Shwa respects good, old-fashioned hard work in this corruption-riddled country of ours. Sebenza wena, girl!

• Social media influencer- turned businesswoman Mbali Sebapu, popularly known as “Gorgeous Mbali” on Insta, is a pretty girl, but looks nothing like her pictures. Please let’s use these filters with caution, otherwise it’s called false advertising.

• TV personality and actor Aaron Moloisi did a stellar job as the host, though my mind was wondering how he got into those skinny jeans, or maybe they are leggings because they looked tighter than a thong inside a tweaker’s behind.

• Metro jock Sabelo Mtshali, popularly known as DJ Sabby, kinda looks cute and hunky these days, but it could have been due to the flowing booze. Or the salary increase when he moved from YFM to Metro FM.

