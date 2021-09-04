Shwashwi: So proud of Kefilwe Mabote’s new clothing line

Johannesburg – Awesome to read about Kefilwe Mabote launching her own clothing line FEYTH, we love an authentic queen, not this lot that are Faces of everything for the bag.

Are you proud as we are?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote)

Check out some of the boss designs from the new line below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FEYTH (@_feyth__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FEYTH (@_feyth__)

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi