Shwashwi: Tribute to boxing commentator Dumile Mateza

Johannesburg – Shwa wants to pay tribute to the talented boxing commentator Dumile Mateza, not just for his English-Xhosa accent, but for taking pride in his work and for always entertaining the boxing nation.

He was knowledgeable about many things, not just sport. Rest easy. You will be missed

