Shwashwi: Wanda Zuma and Ayanda Nzimande spark dating rumors

Johannesburg – House of Zwide actor Wanda Zuma and Scandal!’s Ayanda Nzimande (Aya) have recently sparked dating rumors.

Shwa certainly believes the two are dating because Ayanda is always posting him on her socials but unfortunately Wanda doesn’t.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi