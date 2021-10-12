REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Was Thando Dlamuka intimidated to forgive Siyacela?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Thando & Siyacela Dlamuka

Johannesburg – On Saturday’s episode of Isencane Lengane we saw Thando Dlamuka forgiving her Sthuphethu husband Siyacela Dlamuka.

But in all honesty that was definitely not an apology to her, thereafter he practically told her to go tell Dlamuka that she had forgiven him.

Siyacela’s father reckons that he is a bully and bullied Thando into forgiving him and actually going to tell Dlamuka that they sorted things out.

Turns out last Friday Siyacela blessed himself with a new set of wheels and we know what happened the last time he bought a car.

He’s probably going to go to Durban again to his new girlfriend and leave Thando behind.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

