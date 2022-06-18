Shwashwi: What are those awards for Yanga Sobetwa?

We just never seem to understand what happens to Idols stars.

Yanga Sobetwa is out there receiving awards, but does anyone understand what they might be for?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by May Sobs🦋 (@yanga_sobetwa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by May Sobs🦋 (@yanga_sobetwa)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author