Shwashwi

Shwashwi: What will become of ANC’s slay queens?

By SUNDAY WORLD
ANC Volunteers in ward 02 & 07 (Deben) - Gamagara sub-region embarking on a door-to-door campaign encouraging voters to vote for the ANC. PICTURE @MYANC

Johannesburg -Shwa wonders what will happen to slay queens now that ANC has lost its grip on municipalities, especially the covered metros.

Shwa is sure universities will be full next year now that slay queens will be forced to go to school and empower themselves.

