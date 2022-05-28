Shwashwi: When will MacG gain respect for women?

When will MacG gain respect for women? If he thinks Sol’s puns will get him respect, he better think twice. Or did you sleep your way to the top, as you accuse every woman celebrity doing well in their careers of doing?

We know you’re short but let your emotional intelligence soar higher than you stand. Or is there something you want to tell us about women in your life? Talk, we are listening

