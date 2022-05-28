E-edition
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: When will MacG gain respect for women?

By Sunday World
Mac G

When will MacG gain respect for women? If he thinks Sol’s puns will get him respect, he better think twice. Or did you sleep your way to the top, as you accuse every woman celebrity doing well in their careers of doing?

We know you’re short but let your emotional intelligence soar higher than you stand. Or is there something you want to tell us about women in your life? Talk, we are listening

