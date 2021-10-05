Shwashwi: Where did Mpumelelo Bhulose disappear to?

Johannesburg – Where in the world did actor Mpumelelo Bhulose disappear to.

The man keeps getting fired for his huge ego, first, it was Uzalo, and then it was Imbewu.

He gets fired everywhere, uphakeme njenge TV yase Tarven. https://t.co/BIegGoRlIR — Lu (@Lxngelo) October 4, 2021

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi