REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: Where did Mpumelelo Bhulose disappear to?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Mpumelelo Bhulose during the launch of Imbewu: The Seed at Congella on April 05, 2018 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo by Gallo Images / Jabulani Langa

Johannesburg – Where in the world did actor Mpumelelo Bhulose disappear to.

The man keeps getting fired for his huge ego, first, it was Uzalo, and then it was Imbewu.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.