Shwashwi: Wanting to be so special

Who died and made Andile Nebulane an A-list celebrity? For many of you who don’t know, Nebulane is that guy who plays a cop on Generations: The Legacy. What is it that you have achieved that makes you think you deserve preferential treatment?

On Monday, Shwa saw you at Garden City Netcare Hospital while you were holding flowers at the door telling security guards that you could not wait outside, while other visitors, including elderly people, had to wait in the freezing rain before being allowed into the hospital to see their loved ones.

But wena, you threw a fit and told the guards that you are the famous guy from Generations: The Legacy. Is that how you throw your fame around to get what you want?

By the way, who is that petite woman you came to visit, to whom you gave a firm hug?

You should be ashamed of yourself for throwing your toys out of the cot, even pulling down your face mask so that the guard could see who you are. Tjo, fame has gone to your head, yaz!! Bravo to that guard who told you to go fly a kite.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author