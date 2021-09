Johannesburg- Where on this planet is businesswoman Savita Mbuli?

Out working and getting richer?

We hope you are still as beautiful as ever because some folk have alcohol written all over their faces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savita K. Mbuli (@savitambuli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savita K. Mbuli (@savitambuli)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi