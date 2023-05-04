Boomtown is back for the 13th edition this July

The countdown to the most anticipated annual horse racing event in the country is already underway, and organisers of the most popular lifestyle experience at the Hollywoodbets Durban July, officially opened ticket sales on Thursday.

Back for the 13th season, BOOMTOWN will be complimented by live entertainment from the hottest artists in the country and promises to be a blast.

The annual fashion and lifestyle extravaganza that attracts the country’s most sociable personalities takes place at Greyville Race Course on Saturday July 1.

Said event organiser Stuart Scott: “BOOMTOWN is all about celebrating life. We are very excited to be back for our 13th year, and currently securing some of the biggest local Amapiano, House and Hiphop artists to perform at the Hollywoodbets Durban July.”

“Over the past decade, we have prided ourselves in creating the ultimate hospitality experience for our loyal guests. From the world class entertainment to great racehorse viewing platforms, easy accessible betting stations, a huge selection of food and fully stocked bars. Various hospitality packages serve to cater for different audiences, making everyone feel like VIP.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author