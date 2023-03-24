Boyz II Men to serenade Durban audiences too

Award-winning RnB group Boyz II Men haven’t lost their spark as SA audiences pleaded they add more tour destinations.

They listened to the call and have now added Durban to their South African tour dates, said event organizers G21 Live and Vertex Events.

This after they had to cancel twice during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and 2021.

Thato Segaole from Vertex Events said: “Post the announcement of the tour last month, Durban fans reached out and we listened. And being the superstars that they are, Boyz II Men were more than willing to accommodate their KZN fanbase and do one more show. We look forward to four spectacular live shows taking place at all corners of the country later this year.”

The concerts will now take place in Cape Town on 31 October at GrandWest, Time Square at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Thursday 2 November, the Superbowl in Sun City on Saturday 4 November and will finally conclude at the Durban ICC on 5 November 2023.

