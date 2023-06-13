Cotton Fest to take place in Durban this July

The highly popular music and lifestyle festival, Cotton Fest, will be taking place in Durban this coming July. The inaugural show which aims to merge both established and emerging artists will take place at the Kings Park Stadium Outer Fields.

Cotton Fest is an urban music and culture festival founded by the late South African rapper and fashion icon Riky Rick in 2019.

The urban music and fashion explosion show will feature over 60 of South Africa’s young musical talent.

The festival will include other lifestyle elements to keep the crowd entertained, including The Tuckshop (Retail Fashion Store featuring local brands), the Sports Arena (Skateboard) and the Cafeteria (Food Court). Other dope elements include Bespoke Photo Experiences, Branded Activation spaces, and curated Chill areas.

