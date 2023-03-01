Disney brings centenary celebration to SA

The global famous entertainment conglomerate Disney is coming to South Africa for its centenary in concert this Easter.

Disney 100 – The Concert will be hosted at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand between April 7 and 9.

The historic event will feature Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel with musical experience by the Philharmonic Orchestra, which had previously been invited to play at Lion King Live.

Don’t Look Down executive producer and organiser of the concert, Glenn van Loggerenberg, told Sunday World that this was an opportunity of a lifetime as Disney classics will be brought to life in a concert.

“Disney 100 – The Concert will truly be a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a part of. This is the first ever show to combine classic Disney material with a variety of big screen highlights from Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel, and to enjoy the thrill of it being performed live in concert.

“We will be performing everyone’s favourite from the Disney classics and my personal favourite is Beauty and the Beast theme song, possibly because my wife loves it a lot. I cannot imagine conducting the orchestra as they play it, it will amazing,” said van Loggerenberg.

Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Eddie Clayton said the show is meant to be five star. He said the orchestra will be live playing every song while the patrons watch their favourite films on a huge screen.

“This is meant to be one of the best concerts, if not the very best. There is everything to love about it because Disney is bringing our favourites in one space where the whole family can enjoy. Now imagine that with live music, it is extremely amazing,” said Clayton.

He said the first collaboration with Disney at the Lion King Live was a career changing experience and believes this experience will push them further up the ladder.

Disney 100 – The Concert will also feature soundtracks from The Lion King, Moana, Encanto and Beauty & The Beast.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author